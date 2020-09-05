GoPro Hero 9 specs leak, 41% larger battery, 20 MP 5K 30 fps

After various leaks, we finally have the GoPro Hero 9 Black specs and confirmation the upcoming action camera will come with 20 MP sensor capable of 5K 30 fps video and HyperSmooth 3.0. The latest leak also shows us GoPro’s new environmentally friendly packing.

The specs

The new GoPro will feature a sensor capable of taking 20 MP stills and video at 5k 30 fps, it will also be able to shoot in slow-motion at up to 240 fps or 8x. The Hero 9 will feature voice control and is waterproof down to 33 feet. GoPro Hero 9 will feature the improved HyperSmooth 3.0, which will allow for even smoother footage than previous GoPros. Once again, the GoPro Hero 9 will take RAW and HDR photos.

Of course, the Hero 9 Black will feature the rear touch screen and the brand new front display for easy framing and vlog-style recording. The GoPro will come with the new TimeWarp 3.0, an improvement over 2.0, and will come with webcam mode right out of the box. You will also be able to live stream from the camera at 1080p.

The GoPro Hero 9 Black will feature a 1720mAh battery, which is almost 41% larger than the current battery found in the GoPro Hero 8 Black at 1220mAh. Hopefully, this means a slight increase in battery life but is likely for the 20 MP capable sensor. An additional charger can be bought to charge the batteries and is rumored to have some sort of quick charge capability.

GoPro Hero 9 Black packaging

New packaging

Looking at the leaked packaging, we can see GoPro has gotten rid of its usual cardboard and plastic box, used to show off the GoPro camera while in-store. The new packaging for the GoPro Hero 9 looks to be a hard shell case that doubles as the packaging and a place to keep your camera safe when you aren’t using it. It’s great to see GoPro cutting down on the excessive packaging while giving users more bang for the buck.

We can also see the GoPro comes with a battery, thumb screw, adhesive mount, standard buckle mount, a USB to USB-C cable, and the carry case itself.

Read the rest of our GoPro Hero 9 coverage here:

Will you be picking up the new GoPro Hero 9 when it comes out later in the year? Or will you stick with the current action camera your using? We’d love to know your thoughts in the comments below.

Photo: GoPro via winfuture.de

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos