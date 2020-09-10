GoPro Hero 9 price to increase by 11% to around $439

A new leak suggests the GoPro Hero 9 Black will come with a steep price increase of 11.4% likely due to the new dual-screen design, bigger battery, and larger 20 MP sensor. Is this price increase worth the new features of the Hero 9?

In a recent tweet by Roland Quandt, he shared the price of the upcoming GoPro Hero 9, suggesting, you can expect to pay more for it. If he’s correct, the new GoPro Hero 9 will cost 479 Euros, a 49 Euro premium, or an 11.4% increase over the GoPro Hero 8 Black. If we convert this to USD, it will cost around $439 for the new GoPro Hero 9.

As the packaging of the Hero 9 has already leaked, we now know all of the main specs of the upcoming action camera. You can learn more about the specs below:

The specs

The new GoPro will feature a sensor capable of taking 20 MP stills and video at 5k 30 fps. It will also be able to shoot in slow-motion at up to 240 fps or 8x. The Hero 9 will feature voice control and is waterproof down to 33 feet. GoPro Hero 9 will feature the improved HyperSmooth 3.0, which will allow for even smoother footage than previous GoPros. Once again, the GoPro Hero 9 will take RAW and HDR photos.

Of course, the Hero 9 Black will feature the rear touch screen and the brand new front display for easy framing and vlog-style recording. The GoPro will come with the new TimeWarp 3.0 — an improvement over 2.0 — and with webcam mode right out of the box. You will also be able to live stream from the camera at 1080p.

The GoPro Hero 9 Black will feature a 1720mAh battery, which is almost 41% larger than the current battery found in the GoPro Hero 8 Black at 1220mAh. Hopefully, this means a slight increase in battery life but is likely for the 20 MP capable sensor. An additional charger can be bought to charge the batteries and is rumored to have some sort of quick charge capability.

GoPro Hero 9 Black packaging

New packaging

Looking at the leaked packaging, we can see GoPro has gotten rid of its usual cardboard and plastic box, used to show off the GoPro camera while in-store. The new packaging for the GoPro Hero 9 looks to be a hard shell case that doubles as the packaging and a place to keep your camera safe when you aren’t using it. It’s great to see GoPro cutting down on the excessive packaging while giving users more bang for the buck.

We can also see the GoPro comes with a battery, thumb screw, adhesive mount, standard buckle mount, a USB to USB-C cable, and the carry case itself.

Photo: GoPro

