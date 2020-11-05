100 drones to light up the sky this Saturday in Ontario, Canada

100 drones will be taking to the sky in Kitchener, Ontario, in Canada this Saturday as a part of an entertainment experience. The sold-out drone show will see people coming from all over to experience the event from the comfort of their vehicles.

The drones are set to light up the sky at the Bingemans drive-in movie theater on November 7th, starting at 7 PM at $25 per car.

The drone show is run by the guys from North Star Drone Shows, who first began creating firework shows but have adapted to the new age of drone shows.

Mark Bingeman, President of Bingemans shared:

“With our drive-in movie season coming to a close, we are glad to provide another safe entertainment experience to our community. Drone light shows are still a very new experience to most people, and we can’t wait to show our region how spectacular they can be.”

During the show, the drones will display various positive images and logos of the companies involved. The company is offering the experience as the movie season is coming to an end. It’s a great way to get people watching something cool for the first time and get them together in a safe manner.

You can check out a short video from North Star Drone Shows of a previous drone show in case you weren’t able to get a ticket to the show or live too far away.

Drone light shows

Drone light shows have been a hit ever since Intel started performing them at major events to show off their technology. Check out the rest of our coverage on drone light shows and the countries using them the most.

What do you think about drone light shows? Would you watch a drone light show considering the benefits they have over fireworks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Photo: North Star Drone Shows

