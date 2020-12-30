Drones are being used in the Croatian earthquake cleanup

The Croatian Mountain Rescue (HGSS) team has welcomed a drone team to help with its rescue and cleanup operations from the recent 6.4 magnitude earthquake that shook the country and surrounding region.

The magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit 3 km ( miles) from the town of Petrinja in Croatia just after 7 am EST on December 29th. The earthquake follows a string of smaller ones that have been shaking the region for the past few days.

The earthquake has affected Croatia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Czechia, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Montenegro, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Serbia, and Austria. Over in Croatia, drones have been called in to help with the efforts and hopefully find more people before they die in the rubble.

The drones have been used to map areas with rubble to check for life signs and anything that could be dangerous. The town closest to the epicenter Petrinja, has seen the drones mapping a total of 830 hectares so far, with the team hitting 77 villages bringing water, food, medicine, and other supplies.

Along with the DJI Inspire 2 drones, K-9s and firefighters were able to find six people buried and injured in the toppled buildings. They were handed over to medical staff and are now being monitored in the hospital.

Locals are also helping out in the rescue and cleanup efforts, as seen in the video tweeted below by the HGSS Twitter account. The video also shows footage from one of the drones and one of the dogs helping locate people stuck in the rubble.

Na terenu potresom pogođenom području je 190 #HGSS iz 19 stanica. Do sada su spašavatelji spasili 6 osoba koje su pod ruševinama detektirali potražni psi. pic.twitter.com/6vN7eveWbT — Hrvatska GSS (@HrvatskaGSS) December 29, 2020

Photo: Croatian Mountain Rescue (HGSS)

