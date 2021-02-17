Volansi to work with BEYOND members on drone integration

Drone delivery company Volansi has announced it will be working with three of the nine FAA BEYOND participants to speed up drone integration. The company will work with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), the North Dakota Department of Transportation, and the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

The partnership will allow each player to share their expertise with one another to speed up the development time to get drones into the national airspace.

Both North Carolina and North Dakota have been in the center of drone integration for some time now. They will ensure the drones can be safely integrated based on regulations built around previous and current tests.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks has played a key role in its research and development efforts and has acted as its partner in the Pacific and Arctic regions.

Hannan Parvizian, Volansi CEO and cofounder, shared:

We are really excited to participate in BEYOND and help get us one step closer to being free from the limitations of our current ground infrastructure. Each one of our partners are unique and undertaking projects essential in performing the research and testing required to safely integrate drones into the national airspace.

The company’s VOLY C10 delivery drone was chosen for North Dakota’s statewide BVLOS network. The VOLY C10 delivery drone will be used to ensure the safety and reliability of the BVLOS network are up to scratch and will perform specific use-case development flights. It will also allow the Northern Plains UAS Test Site (NPUASTS) to set standard requirements for any future drones flying on the BVLOS network.

VOLY C10 can fly up to a distance of more than 50 miles with a maximum payload of 10 pounds. The C10 was chosen as it allows for various technologies to be installed with ease, such as Command and Control (C2) links or onboard Detect and Avoid (DAA). The delivery drone was also able to meet the payload specifications for the various test flights.

Soon after, the company began to deliver cold chain medicine to Wilson, North Carolina’s Vidant Healthplex from the Merck manufacturing facility. The Volansi drones will be delivering medicine to patients at the Vidant Healthplex in Wilson in a larger three-phase approach to learn more about the benefits of drone technology and its ability to improve access to healthcare.

Photo: Volansi

