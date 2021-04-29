Last call for InterDrone registration before prices go up!

Organizers of the International Drone Conference and Exposition 2021 are urging straggling attendees to register quickly, ahead of 30% price increases for full conference passes slated April 30, and Expo access May 29.

Return to in-person participation

InterDrone 2021 will be held August 10-12 in Dallas, with early bird prices for full access at $615, and expo passes for $90. The conference will feature 27 presentations, roundtables, and workshops on topics ranging from fun with aerial photography to next-generation tactical drones.

A list of over 100 top-flight speakers will represent diverse sectors including energy, infrastructure, public safety, construction, regulation, and cinema. Also attending will be representatives from unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) heavyweights DJI, Skydio, Zipline, and NASA.

This year’s InterDrone will return to in-person participation after Covid forced the 2020 event into virtual mode. Organizers had pushed dates for last year’s congress back to mid-December in the hope that looming vaccinations would bring the pandemic under control in time.

In the end, however, InterDrone was forced to replace live events with entirely streamed exchanges, as had most of the world’s leading UAV conferences before it.

Get ’em while they last

Covid’s quasi-lockdown effect on the globe’s major drone meetings – and, for that matter, the world – offer another reason it will behoove straggling participants to register rapidly. InterDrone hopes and expects that interest in resumed 2021 in-person participation will be strong.

