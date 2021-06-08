Big air kiteboarding is growing fast. When the aim is to achieve maximum height with everything you do, the faster you ride, the higher you fly. And what else can fly fast and high? FPV racing drones!

Poland-born Janek Grzegorzewski may have taken only 20 trips around the sun, but he is one of the most talented kitesurfers out there. The guy is known for putting on a show the moment he hits the water. And just last month, he took the crown at the Full Power Tarifa Kite Fest 2021.

Tarifa is hailed as the wind sports capital of Spain. Located at one of the southern-most points of Europe, where the Mediterranean meets the wild waters of the Atlantic Ocean, the small town attracts big air kiteboarders from around the world.

The wind speeds here average around 30 knots, sometimes going up to a crazy 45 knots. And its 35-km-long gorgeous coastline makes Tarifa the perfect spot for kitesurfing maniacs.

Now that you know where the action is going to take place, let’s introduce the other protagonist of our story: Colas Feuillie.

Feuillie, who goes by the name “Cola” in FPV drone racing circles, is best known for capturing wingsuit pilots with drones. His Instagram handle is full of so many unique and gorgeous videos that we might just do another post to highlight them.

When big air kiteboarding meets FPV racing drones

As Grzegorzewski tells:

I messaged Cola on Instagram inviting him to Tarifa because of his original and high-quality content. Within the next three weeks of planning and organizing, Cola made the trip out to Spain. We were fully motivated to film content that has never been seen before. Unfortunately, many complications came our way… I got injured and dented my rib, the whole wind forecast went down, and things weren’t looking as promising as we planned.

So, with limited time on their hands, the duo headed out with seven drone batteries, each lasting three to four minutes only. That 30 minutes or so of raw footage they captured has now been compressed into a two-minute masterpiece we are proudly presenting here:

Impressed as we are, Cola is quick to insist that this is only a warmup. And that, next time, he is going to shoot longer and in stronger winds. We will surely keep an eye out for that.

Meanwhile, why don’t you go and check out this next-level FPV drone tour of a Jaguar Land Rover showroom?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos