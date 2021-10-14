DJI is hiding the Mavic 3 must-have drone feature right in the teaser announcement

DJI is positioned to release the highly anticipated Mavic 3 drone in a matter of weeks, and the company may have already signaled what the must-have new feature will be.

A trio of event teaser images depicting hardware elements includes the signature battery status indicator for a DJI drone battery. Based on DroneDJ‘s recent exclusive reporting, it’s fair to predict that the Mavic 3 will be remembered for at least one thing specifically.

Flight time is a key specification that a drone pilot of any skill level can appreciate. Whether it’s casual drone scouting for scenic views or capturing footage for a client, everyone wants to be able to fly longer without swapping batteries.

It wasn’t too long ago when battery life was something companies might not want to put front and center in marketing material — much less as a product drop teaser.

Battery life improvements for consumer and prosumer drones have been gradual in recent years, however. Lighter hardware designs and smarter processors contribute to gains in flight time between charging sessions.

DJI Mavic 3 is set to continue that trend with acceleration. As we reported a few weeks before the teaser announcement, we believe the Mavic 3 will pack astounding flight time for a drone in its class: 46 minutes.

Yes, you read that correctly. Mavic 3 will add an additional 15 minutes of flight time over the Mavic 2. Many of us probably have experience with drone flights that struggle to exceed 15 minutes at all, and DJI is just casually adding that amount to the Mavic 3.

Seriously. It feels like we’re crossing a threshold with Mavic 3’s amazing (on-paper) flight time. It’s no wonder DJI is leaning into what could once be considered a weakness for this year’s primary marketing feature so far.

Of course we’ll need to verify the extended flight time in real-world conditions to know just how much better Mavic 3 will prove in the air compared to its predecessor, but consider us drooling at the idea of air time that easily surpasses the half-hour mark without the dreaded low battery chime.

Learn more about the upcoming DJI Mavic 3 here, and stay tuned to DroneDJ as we approach the November 5 announcement.

