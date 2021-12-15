DroneDJ Weekly: New Parrot drone, DJI updates, and more [Video]

This week join Yifei and Seth to talk about this week’s top stories, including new features coming to DJI’s Fly app and Mavic 3, a new enterprise drone for pre-order, and something to do with TikTok. Read more about the stories below and watch the live show on the DroneDJ YouTube Channel.

New features coming to DJI’s Fly app and Mavic 3 drone

It has been over a month since the release of DJI’s much anticipated Mavic 3. Since then, many of the key features announced are still missing from the product. DJI mentioned they would be coming via a firmware update at the beginning of 2022. However, some features came early as a holiday gift: new firmware for its Mavic 3 drone. Some of the new features include:

Spotlight 2.0

Point of Interest 3.0

ActiveTrack 5.0

MasterShots

Hyperlapse

RAW only photos mode

Also released this week was an update to DJI’s Fly app. Now pilots can capture RAW photos from their Mavic 3. This change opens up a wide possibility of creative editing of aerial images.

Pre-orders start for Parrot ANAFI AI

Parrot’s new enterprise drone, the ANAFI AI, is now available for pre-order through its enterprise partners: Skyward, Drone Nerds, Gresco, and RMUS. It’s much larger and more capable than the original ANAFI drone and tailored even more toward surveying.

The ANAFI AI features a stabilized 1/2-inch, 48-megapixel camera that can tilt straight up and down, something not all drones can do. Unfortunately, there are no details on when the ANAFI AI will be shipping, but we are excited to see it when it does.

Catchy drone video on TikTok top video of the year

Filed using what looks to be a DJI Mavic drone, David Allen took over TikTok for what seemed like months with his catchy dance and drone combo. Now that we are at the end of 2021, it made it to No. 1 on TikTok’s most viewed videos. Pretty impressive for just shaking your booty.

Make sure to watch our weekly roundup of stories over on DroneDJ‘s YouTube channel. Hosted by Yeifi and Seth, it’s live streamed every Wednesday morning.

