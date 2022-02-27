The Buzz Podcast: DJI and Autel Firmware Updates, Drones for Baseball, and more

Join Yifei and Seth for this week’s weekly round-up of news from the drone industry. Each week they discuss the top stories and pick a drone video of the week.
Shop DJI, Autel, or other drone products on Amazon to support the show.
New episodes of the weekly news round-up are recorded live on Wednesday mornings at 10:00 a.m. EST. You can watch these episodes on DroneDJ’s YouTube channel.
Follow
Read More
- DJI updates Fly app, Mavic Air 2 drone firmware
- Autel releases firmware upgrade for EVO Nano and Lite series drones
- MLB tests drones in aerial coverage of college baseball games
- Lumicopter makes confined-space inspection more accessible with DJI FPV drone
- DJI RC Plus: New remote controller hits the FCC database
Subscribe
Livestream
Subscribe to DroneDJ’s YouTube channel to never miss an episode of the weekly show.