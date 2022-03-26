The Buzz Podcast 17: DJI Matrice 30, new Dock and Flight Hub 2, more

Join Yifei and Seth for this week’s weekly round-up of news from the drone industry. Each week they discuss the top stories and pick a drone video of the week.
New episodes of the weekly news round-up are recorded live on Friday mornings at 10:00 a.m. EST.
- DJI announces the compact Matrice 30 enterprise drone with RC Plus controller
- DJI Dock: An in-house DJI drone-in-a-box product at last
- FlightHub 2: DJI’s drone management software gets primed for real-time missions
- DJI’s Phantom 4 RTK could be replaced with a new ’SE’ version
- DJI Mic shipping date delayed even further
- Which drones are compatible with DJI’s new RC Plus?
- Volocopter makes first crewed flight of its 2X eVTOL in France
Livestream
