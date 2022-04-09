The Buzz Podcast 19: Drone April Fool’s Day pranks, another Mini 3 leak, and more

Join Yifei and Seth for this week’s weekly round-up of news from the drone industry. Each week they discuss the top stories and pick a drone video of the week.
New episodes of the weekly news round-up are recorded live on Friday mornings at 10:00 a.m. EST. You can watch these episodes on DroneDJ’s YouTube channel.
- Massive video leak reveals four major DJI Mini 3 drone features
- DJI acknowledges continued Mavic 3 GPS issues, states fix to come ‘within the next two months’
- Autel’s Dynamic Tracking on the Lite+ is here but it might not be ready
- Wing launches awaited Dallas-Ft. Worth drone deliveries April 7
- DJI Airbag, Rickrolling drone QR code, DRL cologne: Best April Fools’ Day 2022 pranks from drone companies
