Autel slashes EVO Nano, Lite drone prices by up to $170 for Father’s Day

With Father’s Day approaching, Autel Robotics is offering a discount of up to $170 on its new drones, the EVO Nano+ and EVO Lite+. The discount will vary depending on which bundle you choose (Standard or Premium), but if your tech-savvy dad doesn’t already own a drone, this deal may be worth checking out.

Autel’s new drones promise amazing video quality (up to 6K for the Lite+), a wide image transmission range of 7.4 miles, impressive battery life of up to 40 minutes (Lite series), and advanced features such as vision sensors for smart obstacle avoidance. Color options for the drones include the signature Autel Orange, Blazing Red, Arctic White, and Deep Space Gray.

Autel EVO Nano drone Father’s Day sale price

The EVO Nano+ drone is primed as a competitor to the DJI Mini drone series. Just like the Mini, this aircraft also weigh less than 250 g and can easily fit into a side pocket.

The EVO Nano+ boasts a 1/1.28-inch (0.8-inch) CMOS sensor capable of 50MP photos. An RYYB color filter array design with a large aperture of f/1.9 offers superior noise reduction and the power to effortlessly produce quality images in low-light conditions. Moreover, the three-axis mechanical gimbal damps out vibration, ensuring the footage is smooth and stable no matter how rough the conditions.

For Father’s Day, the Autel EVP Nano+ drone Standard bundle is being made available at a sale price of $879, instead of the usual $949. The Premium package, meanwhile, can be picked up at a discounted rate of $999, instead of $1,099. The Premium Bundle comes with two additional flight batteries, a battery charging hub, a propeller holder, two additional propeller pairs, and a shoulder bag.

In addition to the Autel online store, you can also pick up the drone at a discounted price from Amazon, Adorama, or BHPhoto Video.

Autel EVO Lite drone Father’s Day sale price

Autel’s EVO Lite+ comes with a big 1-inch CMOS image sensor and Autel’s intelligent moonlight algorithm that can capture crisp, vibrant details at night with low noise – even when the ISO is cranked up high. You can flex your creativity and take control with the adjustable aperture – from f/2.8 to f/11. You can also alter exposure and depth of field to show off your unique artistic style.

For Father’s Day, the Autel EVO Lite+ drone Standard bundle is being offered at a sale price of $1,449, instead of its usual $1,549. You can also buy the Premium package at $170 off for $1,679, instead of the usual $1,849. Compared to the Standard package, the Premium bundle comes with two additional flight batteries, a battery charging hub, a set of ND Filters, two additional propeller pairs, and a shoulder bag.

In addition to the Autel online store, you can also pick up this drone at a sale price from Amazon, Adorama, or BHPhoto Video.

Autel has launched the Autel Sky app to make shooting, editing, and sharing easier with its new drones.

