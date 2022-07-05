The Buzz Podcast 29: Indoor security drone, DJI updates, and more

Join Yifei and Seth for this week’s weekly round-up of news from the drone industry. Each week they discuss the top stories and pick a drone video of the week.
New episodes of the weekly news round-up are recorded live on Friday mornings at 10:00 a.m. EST. You can watch these episodes on DroneDJ’s YouTube channel.
- Tando indoor drone gets $15M capital boost to go global
- Drone piloted from Florida inspects industrial plant in Italy [Video]
- EHang finds new partner to promote aerial vehicles in Spain
- DJI Fly app update brings new features for Mini 3 Pro users
- DJI SmartFarm mobile app for Agras agricultural drones sees global rollout
- DJI discounts cert. refurb drones via official eBay: Mavic Air 2 $679, Air 2S $1,099, more from $379
