Amazon Prime Day offers DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo at 20%, or $260 off

Drone pilots with ambitions of upgrading or expanding their fleets – and making a really good deal in the process – should probably run-not-walk their browsers to Amazon during its 48-hour Prime Day sales and consider adopting a DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo at a sweet 20% discount.

In addition to the great drone and related tech deals DroneDJ detailed in its Prime Day run-up article Monday – as well as the exhaustive treasure trove compiled by 9to5Toys – Amazon is also offering up a DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo for $1,039, or $260 off its usual price. That bargain may well be the tightest resale squeeze ever put on a tag for that full aerial package.

Drone fans taking advantage of Amazon’s bargain will unbox the Air 2S, DJI RC-N1 remote, intelligent flight battery, and full array of charging gear, as well as backup controller sticks and propellers. The real value, however, is loaded on the craft itself.

Read: DJI releases new firmware for Mavic Air 2, Air 2S drones

The DJI Air 2S is equipped with a one-inch image sensor enabling 5.4K/30fps and 4K/60fps video capture, and the Mastershots feature providing optimal shots with a single tap of the controller. Additional assets include FocusTrack, Spotlight 2.0, ActiveTrack 4.0, and Point of Interest 3.0 modes; four-directional obstacle avoidance environment awareness sensors; OcuSync 3.0 image transmission of up to seven miles; and a 10-bit Dlog-M color profile said to be capable of recording up to 1 billion hues without losing other video detail in the flood.

Maximum flight time per battery is listed as 31 minutes. That may seem brief, but it’s relatively long compared to the already shortening two-day window of opportunity for drone fans to get the DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo at the steep 20% discount before this round of Amazon Prime Day is history.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos