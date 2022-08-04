DJI offering Airworks 2022 tickets at $100 off until August 8

Leading global drone manufacturer DJI is readying itself for its resumed in-person annual AirWorks conference in October by offering early bird tickets at a $100 discount on purchases before August 8.

DJI’s AirWorks brings together leading drone sector manufacturers, enterprise users, and leisure pilots alike in what has become one of the world’s top annual UAV events. The 2022 edition from October 10-12 in Las Vegas will be the first in-person congress since the rise of COVID-19 two years ago. As a means of encouraging visitors to block the dates in their agenda, DJI is offering early bird tickets at $199, or $100 off, until August 8.

Anyone tempted by the deal might well jump on the discounted tickets fast. When it announced the AirWorks 2022 program in July, DJI initially offered a limited number of passes at $149 – a $150 savings off the full $299 price that quickly sold out.

Held at the Mirage Hotel and Casino, DJI’s AirWorks 2022 will feature discussions between leaders in the drone sector, as well workshops, previews, and demonstrations.

The company says the event is intended to provide “a platform for exchanging information and ideas, (and) unmatched networking opportunities” with participants including “pilots, developers, policymakers, and a huge range of professionals using drones in agriculture, construction, energy, infrastructure, conservation, and public safety.”

DJI says AirWorks is also designed to offer a sneak preview into some of the innovative drone tech still under development, as well as products just coming to market. As an example of the latter, the company will be featuring its autonomous DJI Dock UAV among the craft and related gear being demonstrated.

As always at conferences drawing top companies, T-shirts, stickers, and other collectibles will be handed out at AirWorks 2022, and there will also be chances to earn pricier gear like a DJI Mini 3 Pro drone.

All information on the three-day event, and forms to purchase discounted tickets before the discount offer expires, may be found here.

