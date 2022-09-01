DJI Ronin 4D firmware update adds an array of features

DJI has released a new firmware upgrade of its top shelf, professionally conceived Ronin 4D cinematography camera, adding an array of features, including ActiveTrack speed setting and support of ProRes 4444XQ and ProRes 422LT recording.

DJI released the Ronin 4D camera last October after consulting with professional movie photographers as it aimed to introduce the ultimate cinematographic tool offering capabilities beyond those already on the market. The result was a camera that not only enhances existing video technologies, but also borrows features from the company’s main line of drone production.

DJI unveiled the Ronin 4D camera with four-axis stabilization, LiDAR focusing, wireless transmission, and cinematic imaging tucked away in a strong carbon fiber and aluminum magnesium casing — and it’s compatible with three different lenses.

True, at $6,799 the cutting-edge jewel costs as much as it promises in capabilities. But with the company’s new v01.04.0100 firmware upgrade, DJI’s Ronin 4D is about to provide even bigger bang for those bucks. Also available are updates of the video transmitter and High-Brite remote monitor firmware, labeled v01.04.0100 and v01.04.0100 respectively.

Added features enabled in the trio of downloads include Frame Guide and Safety Zone when using playback; automatic cycle for single footage during playback; ActiveTrack speed settings; support for menu control using the right hand grip; real-time reading of the gimbal three axes force mobile data for High-Bright Remote Monitor; and 35mm equivalent focal length information read-in to the ProRes metadata.

Also covered by DJI in the new Ronin 4D firmware upgrades are support for ProRes 4444XQ and ProRes 422LT recording; use of Jam Sync through the external timecode generator and the 3.5 mm microphone port; DJI Ronin 4D Hand Grips Mount Universal Adapter connected to Ronin-S External Module to increase stability when turning with the Ronin 4D at high speed; output of clean HDMI footage using HDMI port; output of up to 4K 4:2:0 60fps HDMI footage when recording at 4K; zoom control for using the right hand grip to control focus motor with E mount manual zoom lens; output signal with internal timecode and recording trigger signal through HDMI port; focus assistant through double-clicking to zoom-in; and anamorphic display de-squeezing for the High-Bright Main Monitor.

DJI also notes the update will resolve earlier bugs encountered by some Ronin 4D users, including excessive noise while performing auto tune; high frequency shaking when tilting with the Z-Axis at lock mode; preset timecode at REC Run mode resetting itself after gimbal reboots; and noises emitted when switching the built-in ND with E Mount lens.

