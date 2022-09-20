DJI teases September 22 launch event as OM 6 gimbal leaks online

DJI is teasing a new product to “unfold your creativity,” launching this Thursday at 9 a.m. ET. The event announcement comes shortly after the photos and specs of the DJI OM 6 gimbal were leaked online.

It’s a busy fall product season for the Chinese tech giant which has already released a new action camera and a beginner-friendly FPV drone in the past four weeks. Now, the next DJI product arrives on September 22, while rumors of more yet-to-be-announced camera drones are gaining ground:

DJI OM 6 gimbal specs and photos

Interestingly, just as DJI was getting ready to launch the September 22 product launch teaser, details of the new DJI Osmo Mobile 6 smartphone stabilizer leaked on a German website. According to leaker Roland Quandt, OM 6 is arriving with a fresh look (more pictures below) and a more compact form factor than its previous generations.

While the magnetic clamp and an extendable selfie stick from the previous models have made it to the OM 6, one of the most noticeable visual changes comes in the form of a new rotary wheel that has been added to the gimbal for easier zoom and focus selection. Another key point of visual difference is the digital panel with the battery status indicator that you can see in the official teaser of the product as well:

At this point, 3-axis stabilization is to be expected in all DJI gimbals, but the new OM 6 is also said to feature the more advanced ActiveTrack 5.0 subject tracking, which was first introduced in the Mavic 3 drone.

In the meantime, the battery of the gimbal is said to have a capacity of 1000mAh, translating into a runtime of almost 6.5 hours. Charging the battery fully will likely take less than 1.5 hours.

The leaker also indicates that the gimbal will weigh 309 grams, with its magnetic clamp adding another 31 grams to the total weight. DJI OM 6 will likely support a smartphone weighing up to 290 grams.

Here are some of the product photos that have leaked online:

DJI OM 5 SE gimbal

Alongside OM 6, DJI is also expected to launch a scaled-down, more affordable version of the OM 5 gimbal. Usually, an “SE” version means that the gimbal will not come with a magnetic ring holder for the smartphone. Other features are expected to be the same as the original OM 5.

