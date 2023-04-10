Start-up One Way Aerospace exits stealth with details on its FPV drone production for Ukraine

It isn’t every day that a tech start-up comes out of stealth mode in the midst of a war threatening the very existence of its host country, but Kyiv-based One Way Aerospace is doing just that by unveiling its work to provide Ukraine with a range of affordable yet effective drone munition systems.

On Monday, One Way went public with its activities, supplying Ukraine with locally developed and produced drone systems in its defense against Russia’s invasion. Central to those is its evocatively named AQV 100 Scalpel UAV, which observers of the conflict have seen dealing resounding blows to Russian targets without knowing it was a One Way invention.

One Way says it has been supplying its Scalpel attack drone to Ukraine forces since 2022. In certain images in a video the company supplied in coming out of stealth mode, Scalpels appear among craft featured in footage circulated on social media last year, showing hundreds of locally made FPV vehicles Ukraine intelligence services is assembling as a 1,000 kamikaze UAV fleet.

Produced with Ukraine manufacturing partner Iziviz, One Way’s Scalpel strike drone can carry a one to 2.5 kilo charge up to 10 km, flying at top speeds of 108 km/h. The company says that quickness, the craft’s small size, and its quiet motors lower the risk of detection.

At $999 per unit, One Way says the Scalpel is several times less expensive than military-grade drones being supplied to Ukraine by Western companies. In addition to heavier-lift and longer-flying configurations of the Scalpel quadcopter, it also has a line of longer-range fixed-wing craft like the Scythe, which can carry between 36 to 70 kgs over 750 km.

Though One Way’s attack drones have already been in use by the nation’s defense forces for some time now, the company’s decision to reveal its activities comes at a time when Ukraine could use a bit of uplifting news.

Late last week, a massive leak of what is reportedly US defense intelligence documents painted a darkening picture of dwindling Ukraine munitions supplies and aerial defense capabilities – as well as other information Russian attackers might use.

Today, meanwhile, UK daily The Guardian published a report indicating Russian forces are now very close to perfecting jamming tech that could incapacitate DJI drones – by far the most prevalent in frontline operations.

Coming out of stealth at this particular moment, therefore, is timed to be One Way’s effort to provide not just abundant alternative drone platforms. It’s also a sign from the company’s Australian, British, and Ukrainian founders that the country’s tech sector continues playing a leading role in preserving the nation’s independence despite the economic chaos amid war.

“At One Way Aerospace, we’re committed to supporting the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and providing our clients with the technology they need to succeed in the face of evolving threats,” said company’s CEO and former Forbes 30 under 30 listee Francisco Serra-Martins. “Soon, we will also be launching our long-range system, the AQ 400 Scythe, with several times the range of Himars and a fraction of the price, enabling our Ukrainian partners to precisely strike all of occupied Ukraine and strategic sites within Russia, with affordable systems made in Ukraine.”

