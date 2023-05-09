Skyfire provides turnkey DFR outsourcing to public safety agencies

Drone public safety and emergency program consultancy Skyfire is taking a major step beyond its habitual advisory activities to police and fire departments by offering its own drone first responder (DFR) services as an outsourced solution to assembling in-house UAV units.

Atlanta-based Skyfire is launching its DFR offer to public agencies as a turnkey option to police, fire, and other emergency response forces that determine integrating third-party drones and expert pilots is preferrable to creating their own specialized divisions.

Though outsourced DFR units can be situated within the facilities of client public agencies, the more cost-effective choice of Skyfire first responder services will be operational linkage to the company’s remote drone platforms. That would involve the consultancy’s specialized first responder pilots and data analysts to be hardwired into 911 operations so craft can be deployed immediately in emergency scenarios.

That arrangement, Skyfire says, allows its DFR operators to rush drones to those sites faster than police, fire, and other services can reach them, and quickly transmit actionable information to those deploying forces that can put into action immediately upon arrival.

Read: Skyfire, DroneSense partner to facilitate first responder drone use

Using Skyfire’s DFR service as an outsourced alternative, meanwhile, permits agencies with relatively small staffs or budgets to avoid the time and costs of purchasing drone fleets and undergoing pilot training, while still ensuring maximum effectiveness of their aerial responses.

“Increasingly, public safety agencies across the country are under-resourced and understaffed,” said Matt Sloane, Skyfire CEO. “The all-new Skyfire Response product offering allows agencies of all sizes to completely outsource Drone First Responder program setup and operations to experts so they can focus on the job at hand.”

The three-tiered range of services is adaptable to the DFR needs and financing of individual client agencies, and includes hardware, software, drone-in-a-box ensembles, and data analytics experts, as well as enhanced operational safety ensured by Skyfire’s new partnership with radar specialist Echodyne.

Read: Citymesh calls its Belgian police and firefighter drone support network ‘world’s first’

Its offer to provide turnkey DFR solutions as an outsourced option rounds out Skyfire’s array of other services to public service agencies, which include provision of equipment, training, regulatory consulting, and specialized software needed for creating drone response units.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.