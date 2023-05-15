Gatwick, once again, suspends flights following drone sightings

London’s Gatwick Airport suspended flights on Sunday when – yet another – reported drone sighting near the facility led authorities to halt operations as a safety precaution until the all-clear was given.

Officials at Gatwick interrupted flights at the airport south of London for about an hour yesterday after a drone was reported flying within the one-mile restricted area around the hub. Neither statements from the facility nor accounts of the incident confirm a UAV had been found in operation, or determined to have been present in the zone before the reopening.

The question of whether the drone had indeed violated the airspace restriction is not merely a formality, given Gatwick’s notorious history with purported sightings.

In December of 2018, traffic in and out of Gatwick was halted – and around 1,000 flights canceled or diverted – when a series of drone alerts around the airport were made.

Despite over 100 reports of airspace infractions during that over 36-hour closure, no UAVs were conclusively established as having ever been present in the area, and police investigations into the matter only produced what became the scandal-generating arrest of an innocent couple.

Since then, Gatwick has stopped flights at least one other time due to drone alerts, though like Sunday’s action the suspension was relatively brief and ended without an invasive craft being located.

Despite about a dozen flights having to been redirected to other airports during the suspension, Gatwick officials were unapologetic about taking steps to assure security whenever the airport’s one-mile drone exclusion zone may have been breached.

“Passenger safety is the airport’s absolute priority and – following established procedures – operations at London Gatwick were suspended temporarily at 1344, while investigations into the sighting of a suspected drone close to the airfield took place,” a Gatwick Airport spokesperson stated in announcing resumption of flights. “These investigations have now completed and the airfield reopened at 1435. Twelve inbound aircraft were diverted to other airports during the investigation, however we expect many of these to return to London Gatwick today.”

The presence of drones in airport airspaces – both alleged and confirmed – is becoming a major concern around the globe as the number of consumer and enterprise craft in operation rise.

Earlier this year in Ireland, for example, Dublin Airport suspended flights six times in as many weeks following claims of drone activity within its restricted airspace.

