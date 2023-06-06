Dedrone unveils DedroneTactical counter-UAV solution

Drone detection, identification, tracking, and mitigation tech specialist Dedrone this morning announced the launch of its agile DedroneTactical counter-UAV solution geared for security, military, and government users.

Dedrone released DedroneTactical today, describing the most recent and enhanced addition to its range of counter-UAV tech as providing “end-to-end (anti-drone) kill chain capabilities for dynamic situations in a portable solution.” Even ahead of its release, the platform had been bought by over 100 US and global government clients looking for its modular sensor-fusion and mitigation flexibility, and radio frequency, camera, detect and defeat capacities.

Dedrone touts DedroneTactical as plug-and-play counter-UAV solution composed of two masted kits, a ruggedized laptop, and associated peripherals.

Both of those kits are designed for tool-free setup and disassembling within 15 minutes, and operate with and leverage Dedrone’s DedroneTracker.ai solution – the cornerstone of the company’s counter-UAV detection, identification, tracking, and – when required – neutralization tech.

That pairing delivers clients autonomous command and control capabilities for assuring the security of their monitored airspaces.

Dedrone says the coupling of DedroneTracker.ai’s and DedroneTactical provides counter-UAV protection from all aerial threat profiles in any location. In doing so, the solution uses “true AI-driven sensor-fusion capabilities (that) utilize autonomous interrogation of potential threats to virtually eliminate false positives, and elevate high threat score targets to the operator.”

In making the announcement, Dedrone said its early government buyers of new DedroneTactical represented the business cohort that has been a main driver of what the company called its recent 300%-plus year-on-year growth rate.

“The first half of 2023 has continued Dedrone’s incredible momentum from 2022, culminating in the new capabilities and equipment of our DedroneTactical solution, which were inspired by the demand of our federal customer base,” said Aaditya Devarakonda, CEO of Dedrone. “Through this multi-sensor detect and defeat solution, DedroneTactical delivers our advanced AI-driven sensor-fusion technology in an expeditionary format, enabling operators to make decisions quickly and more accurately. We look forward to continuing to innovate with, and in service of, all our federal customers and warfighters working to secure airspaces and protect people, property and information from the threat of drones.”

DedroneTactical’s Base Kit incorporates several ruggedized sensors and BlueHalo Titan for electronic warfare defeat of radio frequency-based drones across all protocols.

Sensors are mounted on a single tactical mast, and can be expanded to include additional remote DedroneSensors using wireless network links. An extended kit adds a second mast with radar and camera assets to enable both non-radio frequency drone detection for autonomously navigated drones, and as well as visual confirmation.

