Dedrone expands global counter-UAV reach in drone detection links with security group G4S

Bruce Crumley -
Dedrone counter-UAV drone

Dedrone, a leader in smart space air monitoring, safety, and counter-UAV technology, is broadening its international reach through a new partnership with G4S, a unit of global security group Allied Universal that will integrate drone detection, tracking, and identification solutions into its broader offer to clients.

Already present in 40 nations, Dedrone’s new alliance will now tap into the 50 markets in which G4S operates, particularly in the large Europe, the Middle East, and Africa region where increased use of drones is fueling the corresponding demand for counter-UAV systems by governments, public administrations, and private companies alike. 

ReadDedrone counter-UAV tech integrates Axis network cameras 

G4S provides an entire range of security services, ranging from human-monitoring or guarding of events and facilities, to tech-based solutions to ensure protection of clients and their assets. 

In its link-up with Dedrone, G4S will integrate the company’s full line of counter-UAV platforms that – either as stand-alone, dedicated systems, or  integrated into existing security capabilities – will provide detection and tracking of drones in monitored airspaces, and offer their command and control (C2) capacities. 

“This partnership with Dedrone enables us to add another layer in our risk-based assessment approach, to assess the customer specific threat level, in perimeter and airspace protection,” said said Erik Deleersnyder, the regional director technology solutions development at G4S. “Dedrone’s ability to easily integrate with third-party products also means that our customers can quickly incorporate counter-uncrewed aerial system capabilities into their existing security infrastructure.” 

Among the first G4S clients taking advantage of the added counter-drone offer that the partnership with Dedrone affords is the State Police of Latvia, which will use the company’s drone detection, tracking, and C2 tech to keep air spaces around large events clear. 

“The first tests with Dedrone have proven that it’s of a high quality; it will undoubtedly improve our ability to strengthen Latvia’s internal national security,” said Māris Vitkovski , a State Police of Latvia official responsible for drone use and security. “These devices make it possible to determine the height, route and, most importantly, the location of a drone’s remote pilot, which is essential for detecting any potential law-breaking. We will use Dedrone to ensure public safety, including during public events, in order to prevent violations, including those that may threaten the safety of the public.”  

Read: Dedrone acquires drone detection and ID specialist Aerial Armor 

Its link-up with G4S is the most recent in a series of moves Dedrone has made to expand its counter-UAV activity over the past six months, including using the considerable business among US clients integrating its drone detection assets to fuel growth abroad. 

It’s current customers include four national governments of four G7 countries, nine U.S. federal agencies, more than 75 critical infrastructure sites and over 20 airports, and 50 prisons worldwide.

About the Author

Bruce Crumley

Bruce Crumley is journalist and writer who has worked for Fortune, Sports Illustrated, the New York Times, The Guardian, AFP, and was Paris correspondent and bureau chief for Time magazine specializing in political and terrorism reporting. He splits his time between Paris and Biarritz, and is the author of novel Maika‘i Stink Eye.
