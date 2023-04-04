Dedrone City-Wide offers one-stop drone detection data across major US municipalities

Drone detection, identification, and mitigation tech specialist Dedrone has introduced its City-Wide data network and UAV reference base that provides users real-time monitoring capabilities of airspaces in nearly 40 cities across the US.

Dedrone says its City-Wide airspace monitoring system allows clients to instantly and continually access drone data in their respective airspaces without needing to install or maintain hardware. Instead, the system relies on UAV detection infrastructure the company already operates in major US cities covering about 50% of the nation’s population.

Dedrone is also internationalizing its City-Wide drone detection network with assets now operating in Barcelona, as well as US cities large and small like New York; Chicago; Los Angeles; Laredo, Texas; Clearwater, Florida; and Santa Clara, California.

In addition to offering law enforcement and professional security customers up-to-the-minute monitoring of drone activity in airspaces they’re interested in, Dedrone’s City-Wide detection solution also provides a database of invasive flight incidents the company has recorded in its work.

“Dedrone’s City-Wide Drone Detection solution is the largest global network of urban drone detection services, designed to be easily accessible with simple login credentials for both law enforcement and security professionals,” explains Mary-Lou Smulders in a blog post announcing the service. “Entirely cloud-based, City-Wide Drone Detection is available on the web and via the App Store and Google Play for both fixed-site and on-the-move monitoring. The system’s database of drone information covers three years and over 240 million drone detections’ worth of drone behavior, including FAA violations.”

The system can also alert clients to drone violations in specific airspaces they’ve designated. In responding to those, customers can immediately locate the position of the pilot as well as the UAV, and receive information on the craft’s model, serial number, and altitude.

Smulders says that with the proliferation of all kinds of drones increasing both the threat and incidence of innocent and nefarious craft violation of protected airspaces, companies, event organizers, infrastructure owners, and operators of commercial UAV businesses now need better, broader detection capabilities to battle the threat.

“With so many drones already flying in our skies, there is a significant risk of interruptions to our favorite sporting events, outdoor concerts, or even airplane flights,” Smulders writes. “Dedrone‘s City-Wide Drone Detection means that critical infrastructure facilities, venues and airports can work together even more closely with law enforcement to keep cities safe – and make sure drones that are being used for deliveries or to record footage, for example, can fly effectively.”

