Draganfly unveils new Precision Delivery System seeing-winch

Canadian drone, equipment, and operating systems company Draganfly has unveiled its new UAV payload lowering device – a unit it’s calling “revolutionary” while marketed under the more pragmatic name, Precision Delivery System.

Draganfly introduced the Precision Delivery System as its new winch-based tech for descending drone payload to ground positions. The company said it was developed in particular for first responders to facilitate the rapid and efficient transportation and transfer of equipment needed in the emergency situations.

The Precision Delivery System is designed for integration on Draganfly’s Commander 3 XL drone, and combines what the company calls “cutting-edge technology and precision engineering” intended to provide “unmatched efficiency, speed, and reliability for delivering vital supplies and equipment to first responders on the front lines.”

As part of that makeup, the winch-lowering unit incorporates point-of-view cameras to offer operators optimal situational awareness for the most accurate landing and unloading of the payload container possible.

Though the Precise Payload Delivery system may obviously be valuable to all users seeking rapid and efficient capabilities to touch materials down to exact positions from transporting drones, Draganfly said its innovation has gone the extra mile of receiving specific approval for emergency response use.

That activity is one the Saskatoon-based company has been increasingly involved with in partnership with police and fire departments across North America, and in support of Ukraine medical and emergency organizations over the past 18 months.

Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell said the Precise Payload Delivery system had obtained Canada’s Special Flight Operations Certificate (SFOC) for a Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS). That acknowledges the accessory has met required safety and operational standards, and authorizes its deployment beyond the confines of basic or even advanced scenarios.

In revealing the company’s latest drone innovation, Chell added the unit will be featured at – and fulfilling the honorary flag-bearing role in – the World Police and Fire Games in Winnipeg, Manitoba, from July 28 to August 6, 2023.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to have our newest product, the Precision Delivery System, take center stage as the world’s first drone to be the official flag bearer during the World Police and Fire Games,” said Chell. “We will be demonstrating Draganfly’s cutting-edge capabilities, (and) highlighting our commitment to providing innovative drone solutions to first responders and public safety professionals.”

