DJI teases Aug. 2 unveiling of much-leaked Osmo 4 action camera

Offering proof there is at least still one aspect to its nominally secret product development process over which it still maintains full control, DJI has revealed the date of its newest release event – this one, the August 2 unveiling of what’s expected to be the Osmo 4 action camera, whose coming has been foretold over and over again.

DJI released its teaser only 72 hours ahead of the event scheduled for August 2 at 2 p.m. BST. In a break with longstanding tradition in its marketing announcements of new product rollouts, the company this time made little effort to obscure the device it’s about to introduce – the lens protruding from the sands of a surrounding desert leaving no doubt about the Osmo 4 camera lying beneath.

It would be unfair, however, to fault DJI for not laboring to create more of a sense of suspense around the looming addition to its product line: Over the past month, leaker Igor Bogdanov has dished more image and spec dirt on the new Osmo 4 action camera than the sandbox in the teaser contains.

His detailed undressing of the still officially cloaked device was so complete, in fact, that his revelatory post on Monday effectively dismissed his class of DJI fans so they could attend the official presentation of the Osmo 4.

It turns out, that wasn’t “it.” Today – following his earlier series of screencaps detailing the full specs of DJI’s newest (rumored) product – Bogdanov called class back into session to scoop the company’s unveiling event one last time with posts of Osmo 4 promo images.

With earlier posts having also detailed prices of $399 and $499 for the two rumored two Osmo 4 purchase options, there may be little left for DJI to do tomorrow but lift the sheet off the pedestal, nod toward the action camera perched on it, and make a gesture encouraging buyers to have at it per usual.

