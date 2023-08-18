 Skip to main content

Sky-Hero indoor tactical drones now part of Axon Air portfolio

Avatar for Ishveena Singh  | Aug 18 2023 - 1:44 am PT
NDAA-compliant indoor tactical drone sky hero axon

Axon, the company that invented Taser stun guns, has scooped up Belgium-based Sky-Hero to add NDAA-compliant indoor tactical drones to its portfolio. Sky-Hero’s products will integrate over time into the Axon Air powered by the DroneSense software platform.

Sky-Hero specializes in manufacturing drones and robots for elite tactical teams. Its products are currently being used by leading law enforcement and military agencies around the world, with its most popular solution — the LOKI Mk2US indoor drone (pictured above) — recently making the news for gaining NDAA compliance.

Axon, which already sells drone operations software and hardware from third-party providers and professional services, sees Sky-Hero’s products as important de-escalation tools that would help to avoid the use of lethal force between police and the public.

“Sky-Hero is driven to develop leading products that serve our customers so they can maintain safety and serve mission-critical needs within their communities,” says Yves Coppye, founder of Sky-Hero.

“Knowing that Sky-Hero’s comprehensive system of products can play a role in this monumental effort to reduce gun-related deaths between police and the public by 50% in the next 10 years in the US, and in Axon’s global efforts to protect life and obsolete the bullet, is incredibly motivating, and we are excited to join the Axon team.”

Avatar for Ishveena Singh Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.

