Leaker shares rumored DJI Mini 4 Pro drone prices

Though still not officially acknowledged by maker DJI, it’s become apparent through a series of rich leaks by online tech sleuths that the company’s Mini 4 Pro is en route to stores – an anticipated arrival further backed up by rumored prices for the drone that were shared today.
Reliable leaker Igor Bogdanov of @Quadro_News has been the source of the lion’s share of confidential DJI product information spread online over the past year, and he has now added list prices of Mini 4 Pro packages to the other in-name-only rumors he’s obtained about the craft.
When the company’s latest drone finally hits shelves – a timing yet to be revealed by either DJI or those sneaking dirt from it to dish ahead of schedule – Bogdanov says Mini 4 Pro purchase options will run from €799 to €1,129, or about $857 to $1,211.
Referring to a series of leaks on Huwei watches he posted earlier, Bogdanov said:
If those prices are confirmed on store shelves, they’d position the Mini 4 Pro about $40 more than the Mini 3 Pro introduced just last year, and $100 less than DJI’s July released Air 3 drone – the enormous difference with the latter being, of course, the Mini series’ weight factor of under 250 grams.
Amid his earlier leaks was the image of a Mini 4 Pro box listing the main specs of DJI’s upcoming product, including the Omnidirectional Active Obstacle Sensing feature – an improvement over the Mini 3 Pro. Onboard tech will also provide better video quality and more powerful transmission capacities.
As reader @NiceTwits notes, those improvements alone are probably worth shelling out the extra, yet modest amount of money required to procure a new Mini 4 Pro over DJI’s earlier Mini 3 series craft – especially if options eventually include sensors featured on the Air 3.
With rumored prices now circulating, company fans can already begin agonizing over whether to add to or upgrade their drone collections with a new Mini 4 Pro when it’s unveiled – or hang on to recently acquired Mini 3 Pros or Air 3s awaiting the next in what now feels like DJI’s rapid and relentless rate of product launches.
