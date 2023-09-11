Leaker shares rumored DJI Mini 4 Pro drone prices

Though still not officially acknowledged by maker DJI, it’s become apparent through a series of rich leaks by online tech sleuths that the company’s Mini 4 Pro is en route to stores – an anticipated arrival further backed up by rumored prices for the drone that were shared today.

Reliable leaker Igor Bogdanov of @Quadro_News has been the source of the lion’s share of confidential DJI product information spread online over the past year, and he has now added list prices of Mini 4 Pro packages to the other in-name-only rumors he’s obtained about the craft.

When the company’s latest drone finally hits shelves – a timing yet to be revealed by either DJI or those sneaking dirt from it to dish ahead of schedule – Bogdanov says Mini 4 Pro purchase options will run from €799 to €1,129, or about $857 to $1,211.

Referring to a series of leaks on Huwei watches he posted earlier, Bogdanov said:

👉Love Huawei, but let's move on to the DJI Mini 4 Pro. European prices for the new drone are as follows:

✅DJI Mini 4 Pro – 799 euros

✅DJI Mini 4 Pro (DJI RC 2) – 999 euros

✅DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo (DJI RC 2) – 1129 euros#dji #djimini4pro — Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) September 10, 2023



If those prices are confirmed on store shelves, they’d position the Mini 4 Pro about $40 more than the Mini 3 Pro introduced just last year, and $100 less than DJI’s July released Air 3 drone – the enormous difference with the latter being, of course, the Mini series’ weight factor of under 250 grams.

Read: New glut of leaks on rumored Mini 4 Pro and (M30-ish?) mystery drone

Amid his earlier leaks was the image of a Mini 4 Pro box listing the main specs of DJI’s upcoming product, including the Omnidirectional Active Obstacle Sensing feature – an improvement over the Mini 3 Pro. Onboard tech will also provide better video quality and more powerful transmission capacities.

👉And here's the back of the box with the specs:

Weight 249 g

✅Omnidirectional Active Obstacle Sensing

✅4K/10Ofps HDR Video

✅48 MP Photo

✅True Vertical Shooting

✅34-Min Flight

✅20km FHD Video Transmission#dji #djimini4pro pic.twitter.com/vXmIessKGE — Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) September 4, 2023

As reader @NiceTwits notes, those improvements alone are probably worth shelling out the extra, yet modest amount of money required to procure a new Mini 4 Pro over DJI’s earlier Mini 3 series craft – especially if options eventually include sensors featured on the Air 3.

Assuming US pricing is $799/999/1129 that's not far from Mini 3 Pro's current MSRP $759/999/1109

Hoping this gets the new stacked CMOS sensor in the Air 3 & uses existing M3 batteries not forcing people to get M4 specific ones.



Which one? M4Pro $799? Air 3 $1099? Tough choice!🤔 — Nice Twits (@slappy76) September 11, 2023

With rumored prices now circulating, company fans can already begin agonizing over whether to add to or upgrade their drone collections with a new Mini 4 Pro when it’s unveiled – or hang on to recently acquired Mini 3 Pros or Air 3s awaiting the next in what now feels like DJI’s rapid and relentless rate of product launches.

