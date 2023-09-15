Leakers share new DJI Mini 4 Pro and docked enterprise drone photos

Despite the accumulating details over recent months indicating a looming Mini 4 Pro release, relentless DJI leaker Igor Bogdanov has managed to dig up additional unseen images of the rumor-in-name-only craft, before returning his attention to a docked enterprise drone he first revealed last month – this time via retweeted photos from fellow sleuth @NGDrones.

The flow of new shots began Thursday afternoon on Bodganov’s @Quadro_News account, kicking off with additional visual evidence that DJI’s introduction of a new Mini 4 Pro appears nigh. That flurry wound up (at least for the moment) Friday morning with his retweeted images of a craft he first unearthed last month as a mystery enterprise drone – now thought to be a smaller and docked variant of the M30.

Read more: New glut of leaks on rumored Mini 4 Pro and (M30-ish?) mystery drone

Initially posted by @NGDrone, that nested system was identified as the “DJ M3D and new DJI Dock.”

DJI M3D and new DJI Dock pic.twitter.com/O8upxCAMyP — NGDrone (@ZiQingYang3) September 15, 2023

As DroneDJ reported when the first clear shots of the drone were leaked in August by Bogdanov, industry experts say the product looks to be built on the Mavic form factor, but with the folding capacity of existing models removed.

That latter detail, they note, would suggest the new craft – now informally dubbed M3D – is probably intended for docked operation in regular surveillance, monitoring, or other visual or data collection missions.

As he’s frequently done in establishing himself over the last year as a preeminent leaker of DJI’s products under development, Bodganov began sharing his late-week secrets with a tweak of the drone giant’s nose – this time offering a screen shot of what’s presumably an online retailer’s place-holder ad for a one year Care Refresh offer for a Mini 4 Pro.

His ritual reader and manufacturer teasing dispensed with, Bogdanov then cut directly to what might be considered the centerfold of his set.

That was supplemented a closeup of a DJI RC2 remote sold with the Mini 4 Pro, and photo of the drone in its retail packaging similar to earlier photos he’d obtained.

👉This is the RC 2 remote that comes with the DJI Mini 4 Pro#dji #djimini4pro pic.twitter.com/tCCBGUpIn1 — Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) September 14, 2023

👉And here is the last picture of the drone and packaging for today. Thanks to my dear readers who help me in my work.🙇🏻‍♂️#dji #djimini4pro pic.twitter.com/Rz4Czn8jt5 — Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) September 14, 2023

Considering the huge amount of visual and spec information he’s already procured on the Mini 4 Pro, it’s difficult to see much more really new and revealing material about the drone Bodganov might get his hands at this point. His very activity, however, clearly indicates he loves a challenge.

If so, he may also be facing a fast-ticking clock with the Mini 4 Pro. With the drone at such an apparently advanced state of preparation, DJI may be now be considering an unveiling date not too far off – especially with the deafening thunder of Apple’s new iPhone 15 presentation having come and gone .

For those reasons, DJI fans may be now see both Bogdanov and @NGDrones turning up more secrets about the docked Matrice drone now looming as low-hanging leaker fruit – as well as all the other products the company has in its development pipeline at any given time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.