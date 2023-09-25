DJI Mini 4 Pro extends the line of tech-packed sub-250-gram drones

World-leading camera drone maker DJI has unveiled its new sub-250-gram Mini 4 Pro ($759), a product whose official rollout is generating excitement among company fans despite the abundance of revealing images and specs leaked on it over the past few months.

The Mini 4 Pro represents the most technologically advanced member of DJI’s foldable, extremely portable Mini series. Since its launch in 2019 with the Mavic Mini, the line has continually managed the exploit of packing an exceptional number of features into drones weighing under 250 grams – and thereby sneaking just below the threshold weight for which most regulators require registration.

The result has been a string of drones providing customers aerial capabilities of professional UAVs in nominal consumer products flying just beneath regulator red tape radar. DJI’s Mini 4 Pro renews that tradition by adding enhanced capacities beyond those of its most recent Mini 3 Pro – despite less than 18 months separating introduction of the two craft.

“The Mini 4 Pro perfectly marries professional-grade capabilities while keeping its hallmark lightweight design, offering unmatched freedom and adaptability,” said DJI creative director Ferdinand Wolf as the new product was unveiled today. “This drone emerges as the ultimate all-rounder, designed to elevate your creative toolkit.”

The biggest tech improvements to the Mini 4 Pro include omni-directional obstacle sensing topping the existing UAV’s tri-angle capacities; a moderately upgraded 48MP camera affording improved video quality; and DJI’s flagship O4 video transmission that extends high-definition video range up to 20 kilometers.

Its flight time remains the same as the Mini 3 Pro’s 34 minutes, but that capacity can be extended to 45 minutes in markets outside the European Union using the company’s Intelligent Flight Battery Plus.

Pricing for three different Mini 4 Pro packages (see full details below) run from $759 to $1,159, with intermediary combos at $959 and $1,099.

DroneDJ coverage of today’s Mini 4 Pro introduction includes a full product review and a comparison with Mini 3 Pro performance to assist buyers considering an upgrade – or new purchase decisions of which drone best suits their needs.

For the down-and-dirty product launch focus of this post, we’ll break down the Mini 4 Pro using DJI’s own strip tease of the new drone.

Image and video:

The Mini 4 Pro features the same 1.3-inch CMOS sensor as the Mini 3 Pro, but adds the New Image-Processing Platform and dual native ISO fusion to enable cinema-grade video capture. Its chops also include an f/1.7 aperture, 48MP image resolution, 4K/60fps HDR video, and Slo-Mo shooting at 4K/100fps.

DJI notes the drone’s enhanced noise reduction algorithm in Night Shots video mode provides clear, clean footage even in low-light conditions, while a 60° large-angle tilt ensures fluid camera motion. Its digital video zoom asset is capable of magnifying photos up to two times, and videos up to four times.

Footage is recorded in 10-bit D-Log M – offering what DJI describes as “more than a billion colors” – while high dynamic range HLG ensures fidelity of natural hues and brightness without adjustment or format conversion. Similar nuance is preserved through 48MP RAW and SmartPhoto tech, enabling fusion that harmonizes HDR imaging, scene recognition, and more.

Filming Modes:

The Mini 4 Pro features the Spotlight, Point of Interest, and ActiveTrack 360 intuitive capture modes many users are familiar with. Those permit operators to automatically avoid obstacles and obtain more stable tracking from the drone’s omnidirectional obstacle sensing.

DJI’s newest drone also offers users five additional features to facilitate their photographic activities, which the company details as:

MasterShots Delivers dynamic camera movement templates tailored for portrait, close-up, and long-range shots, ensuring you nail every shot. QuickShots Provides Dronie, Circle, Helix, Rocket, Boomerang, and Asteroid modes for more stylish results. Hyperlapse Provides Free, Waypoint, Circle, and Course Lock modes with unlimited shooting time, and supports compositing while shooting. Panorama Supports shooting 180°, Wide Angle, Vertical, and Sphere panoramic photos to capture magnificent landscapes. QuickTransfer Quickly transfer photos and videos to your smartphone without linking the remote controller. Your creations will be instantly ready to share.

So what’s that new DJI drone going to cost?

The company announced Mini 4 Pro as being offered in four purchase options, with full gear in each of those as specified below:

The DJI Mini 4 Pro (DJI RC-N2) retails for $759, and includes one drone, a DJI RC-N2 Remote Controller, a DJI RC-N2/N1 RC Cable (USB-C Connector), a DJI RC-N2/N1 RC Cable (Lightning Connector), a DJI Mini 4 Pro Intelligent Flight Battery, a pair of DJI Mini 4 Pro/Mini 3 Pro Propellers (Screws Included), a Screwdriver, a DJI Mini 4 Pro Gimbal Protector, a DJI Mini 4 Pro Propeller Holder, and a Type-C to Type-C PD Cable. The DJI Mini 4 Pro (DJI RC 2) retails for $959, and includes one drone, a DJI RC 2 Remote Controller, a DJI Mini 4 Pro Intelligent Flight Battery, a pair of DJI Mini 4 Pro/Mini 3 Pro Propellers (Screws Included), a Screwdriver, a DJI Mini 4 Pro Gimbal Protector, a DJI Mini 4 Pro Propeller Holder, and a Type-C to Type-C PD Cable. The DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo (DJI RC 2) retails for $1,099, and includes one drone, a DJI RC 2 Remote Controller, three DJI Mini 4 Pro Intelligent Flight Battery, three pairs of DJI Mini 4 Pro/Mini 3 Pro Propellers (Screws Included), a Screwdriver, a DJI Mini 4 Pro Gimbal Protector, a DJI Mini 4 Pro Propeller Holder, a Type-C to Type-C PD Cable, a USB-C Cable, a DJI Mini Shoulder Bag, and the DJI Mini 4 Pro/Mini 3 Series Two-Way Charging Hub. The DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo Plus (DJI RC 2) retails for $1,159, and includes one drone, a DJI RC 2 Remote Controller, three DJI Mini 4 Pro/Mini 3 Series Intelligent Flight Battery Plus, three pairs of DJI Mini 4 Pro/Mini 3 Pro Propellers (Screws Included), a Screwdriver, a DJI Mini 4 Pro Gimbal Protector, a DJI Mini 4 Pro Propeller Holder, a Type-C to Type-C PD Cable, a USB-C Cable, a DJI Mini Shoulder Bag, and the DJI Mini 4 Pro/Mini 3 Series Two-Way Charging Hub.

The company notes that in addition to its Care Refresh drone protection insurance option, additional accessories include DJI Mini 4 Pro Wide-Angle Vision providing “super-wide 100° FOV of the wide-angle lens;” the DJI Mini 4 Pro ND Filters Set (ND16/64/256); and DJI Mini 4 Pro 360° Propeller Guard.

