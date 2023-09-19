Irrepressible leakers even beat DJI in publishing its Mini 4 Pro teaser announcement

To get an idea of just how deep online sleuths have gotten into drone giant DJI’s product development kitchen, after weeks of sharing detailed photos and specs of the company’s rumored Mini 4 Pro, leakers have now beat it to the punch yet again by uploading the teaser for the unveiling event ahead of schedule.

In what may now qualify as among the worst kept secrets in consumer tech rollouts, DJI’s Mini 4 Pro was again the focus of leaker attention Tuesday as no less than three active and reliable sources about the company’s looming products went live with the teaser for the launch event.

And since DJI hasn’t done a terrific job in keeping the lid on the newest model of drones that it – by contrast – does fantastic work producing, we’ve decided to create a bit of rare Mini 4 Pro suspense by waiting this long into the post to specify the teaser’s stipulated unveiling date: September 25 at 9 a.m EDT.

The Shenzhen firm itself finally got around to confirming that information with social media posts nearly an hour after the first leaked teaser was published. Talk about “stop the presses.”

For all the respect and indeed awe DJI and its drones deserve – and usually command – it’s a bit difficult not to guffaw at the sieve-like confidentiality surrounding the development of the Mini 4 Pro.

Rumors about the new drone began circulating even before the first photos of the craft cropped up in June, with a torrent of images and specs following from there. At this point it won’t surprise anyone if an online review of the Mini 4 Pro is generating millions of clicks before DJI even lifts the curtain on it September 25.

Among the featured specs shared in that complete undressing of the craft: omni-directional active obstacle sensing, 4K/10Ofps HDR video, 48 MP photo, 20 km FHD video transmission, true vertical shooting, and a 34 minute flight capacity.

According to leaker Igor Bogdanov – the main force behind the Mini 4 Pro leakathon, and the first to go live with today’s teaser – pricing options will run from €799 ($857) for a standard version, €999 ($1,068) for the drone and DJI RC 2, and €1,129 ($1,211) for a Fly More Combo (including RC 2).

Today’s posts appear to contain the last imaginable Mini 4 Pro secrets that could be blabbed before DJI presents the drone to the world.

But as amusing, exciting, and educational as those prematurely circulated details are for the company’s fans, the extent to and regularity with which leakers are now revealing products well ahead of corporate schedule – and seemingly at will – should be starting to bother the firm’s management. There’s been, after all, a whole lot of seeping going on.

Yet – ironies of ironies – DJI brass may currently be too busy dealing with accusations from US politicians claiming it’s drones pose data leak threats to spend too much time worrying about them being victims of unauthorized disclosures themselves. For now, anyway.

