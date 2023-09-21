Leakers post (still more) DJI Mini 4 Pro drone photos as Sept. 25 unveiling looms

We spoke too soon. Just when it seemed like scooping DJI with its own teaser for the September 25 Mini 4 Pro release couldn’t be topped, yet another leak about the not-merely-rumored drone now provides additional, crystal-clear photos of the craft in bucolic settings.

Most, if not all of today’s pilfered Mini 4 Pro pix were originally published by Roland Quandt, who was duly credited in immediate re-tweets by fellow leaker Igor Bogdanov. The set includes 18 different images – some resembling previous photos circulated in recent weeks, but most offering clear, revealing outside shots of the craft and accessories. For reasons of facility, we’re using Bogdanov’s re-posts below.

👉Game over! Congratulations to @rquandt on his victory. That's pretty much what I expected from you. Our games are reaching a new level. He found all the promo materials for the DJI Mini 4 Pro.#dji #djimini4pro #GameofDrone pic.twitter.com/RdDzJWdI1t — Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) September 21, 2023

The trove included other high-quality images of Mini 4 Pro craft in forest settings and over fields, including one drone sporting a DJI cellular dongle beneath it.

👉And finally the remaining promo images of the DJI Mini 4 Pro amidst fields and forests. Beautiful shots#dji #djimini4pro #GameofDrone pic.twitter.com/ZmIzkW6VHf — Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) September 21, 2023

👉And in this promo image, we can see the attached DJI Cellular Dongle 2 #dji #djimini4pro #GameofDrone pic.twitter.com/iqJ5ARyHHp — Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) September 21, 2023

Amid that flurry was standard promotional imagery of the new craft and related gear that – while voyeuristically alluring as peeks at a product still not (fully) acknowledged by its manufacturer – are largely reminiscent of similar fare posted in recent weeks.

👉We're having a good day today! Let's take a look at what our German colleagues found about the DJI Mini 4 Pro#dji #djimini4pro #GameofDrone pic.twitter.com/vtDzgCv3tp — Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) September 21, 2023

👉Our brother DJI Mini 4 Pro in all its glory from German comrades. Part 2#dji #djimini4pro #GameofDrone pic.twitter.com/n23yMUQ9mQ — Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) September 21, 2023

👉Agree, if you look at the specifications that we found, the new drone DJI Mini 4 Pro can be safely called Air 3 Mini. In any case, the company has done a good job. Here we see a set of Fly More Combo and Fly More Combo Plus. Part 3#dji #djimini4pro #GameofDrone pic.twitter.com/FESZoU877F — Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) September 21, 2023

Will that be the end of it for pre-unveiling Mini 4 Pro leaks? Certainly not if we (once again) suggest it has to be – especially with several days still remaining before DJI’s official release event.

Still, after this extend of premature product exposure, about the only way additional photos could add any really new Mini 4 Pro views would be if they captured DJI CEO Frank Wang flying the drone while kicking back (and lying low) in a frothy bubble bath.

Don’t stop the presses – or hold your breath – waiting for that.

