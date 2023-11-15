Dronamics, UAE fund sign middle-mile drone delivery production deal

European middle-mile drone delivery specialist Dronamics has reinforced its strategic and financial partnership with the United Arab Emirate’s (UAE) Strategic Development Fund, with a new joint venture agreement to enable large-scale production of the startup’s Black Swan transport aircraft.

Dronamics announced the deepening of its partnership with the SDF at the Dubai Air Show, which has generated numerous deals between both legacy and next generation aircraft companies and private and government buyers. The main components of the planned Dronamics-SDF joint venture are provisions for the financing and construction of “the first serial production plant for middle-mile Black Swan delivery drones… to fulfill the global demand.”

The development represents another steppingstone in the UK- and Bulgaria-based startup’s path in lifting its innovative aerial service plans from the drawing board into the skies.

Dronamics obtained certification from European Union regulators to operate as a drone cargo transport airline in May of last year, clearing the way for it to establish regular scheduled middle-mile delivery service of Black Swan drones.

Last July it received its designation codes from the world’s main air transport organizations, permitting it to integrate its craft and flight schedules into those of legacy passenger and cargo carriers. It had previously said it plans to initiate service between Greek islands later this year, and begin phasing in operations in 2024 and 2025.

SDF appeared on Dronamics’ radar about a year ago, when the fund became the company’s largest investor as part of its $40 million Series A round. Subsequent accords between the two called for the startup to establish a middle-mile delivery hub in the United Arab Emirates for service to the Middle East and North Africa region, and the creation of the production joint venture that was finalized this week.

“This joint venture will propel our advanced cargo drone technology into the market on a grand scale,” said Dronamics CEO Svilen Rangelov. “Our collaboration with SDF, an existing key strategic investor in Dronamics, reinforces our vision to provide same-day delivery for all, with the aim of leveraging the UAE’s exceptional infrastructure. Together, we believe we will revolutionize the logistics and air cargo sectors, seizing the vast opportunities within the UAE and the global market.”

In contrast to most sector companies focusing on final-leg aerial transport between retailing outlets and customers using smaller UAVs, Dronamics is wagering there’s a major market to be created – and demand to be satisfied – by flying goods over much longer distances.

Its strategy is to assure fast service between far apart distribution centers or directly to end-users who currently may wait days or weeks for orders to arrive by ground or train methods.

To do that, Dronamics has created the autonomous Black Swan delivery drone, which is designed to carry 350 kg over distances of up to 2,500 km. Its joint venture with SDF aims to ensure sufficient production capacities of those craft to launch and scale middle-mile services in Europe and around the MENA region in the near future.

“Leveraging Dronamics’ pioneering drone technology and the UAE’s logistics ecosystem and advanced infrastructure, this joint venture will bring the manufacturing base of this advanced technological solution that we believe will be a game-changer within the logistics sector for the mid-mile delivery segment,” said Abdulla Naser Al Jaabari, the SDF’s CEO.

