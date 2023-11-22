UK startup Inteliports tests its mobile, all-in-one drone delivery logistics module

Innovative UK drone startup Inteliports says it successfully completed a trial run of its GO UAV delivery concept, which is designed to group all functions of the takeoff, landing, flight navigation, and payload handling process into compact, automated modules that fit neatly into urban landscapes.

Southampton-based Inteliports announced the recently completed trial of its GO drone delivery node at the Snowdonia Aerospace Centre in the north of Wales, where it also carried out beyond visual line of sight tests. Fitted within a standard shipping container, the mobile GO unit is the latest variation of the all-in-one concepts the startup is developing and demonstrating across the UK to facilitate UAV services expected to proliferate in the near future.

GO builds on Inteliports’ ONE module, which is conceived to allow limited sized payloads of various kinds to be deposited in locker-like bays, where automated systems will load packages onto internally docked delivery drones.

Once those are secured and destinations transferred into the UAV navigation tech, protective roofs retract to allow the craft to takeoff and make deliveries, then return for recharging awaiting their next mission.

GO takes that idea on the road, using the less aesthetically pleasing but decidedly robust exteriors of shipping containers to create mobile drone delivery stations for quasi-permanent positioning in extra-urban locales, or for redeployment to areas needing punctual small craft infrastructure.

By combining drone storage, charging, loading, navigation tech, and takeoff and landing platforms in one space, Inteliport says GO will seamlessly connect regional suppliers to communities with its cutting-edge, yet mobile on-demand delivery system.

The completed trials of the module in northern Wales, says Inteliport CEO David Majoe, represents not only progress in the startup’s work toward certify and marketing of GO and its other drone delivery concepts. He says it also provides the entire sector new ideas for how future services may take shape.

“The successful demonstration at the Snowdonia Aerospace Centre reaffirms the potential of an automated drone port network to revolutionize the future of unmanned aerial systems in the United Kingdom,” said Majoe. “We are opening doors to exciting opportunities across industries.”

In addition to the applications for aerial delivery companies, Inteliport says GO is also designed for adapted uses in infrastructure inspection, emergency response, mapping, and other recurring missions.

