Dronamics tie to offer Qatar Airways Cargo middle-mile drone routes

Dromamics, the world’s first drone delivery airline is setting an additional air transport precedent by partnering with Qatar Airways Cargo, forging the first global network linking the longer-haul routes of a major carrier with the smaller, more local destinations that the middle-mile UAV startup plans to serve.

Dronamics and Qatar Airways Cargo announced the deal as the “first interline” tie-up between a legacy airline cargo company and nascent drone delivery startup focusing on shorter transport routes. The strategy behind the accord is to bridge the gaps between customers who use the Doha-based aviation group to send goods over farther distances, and the middle-mile deliveries to regional destinations Dronamics says it will launch next year.

Under their partnership, Qatar Airways Cargo – which calls itself the world’s largest international freight carrier – and Dronamics will provide their respective clients seamless transfers between traditional aircraft and middle-haul drone transportation. In combining their services between major global cities and smaller locales not sufficiently covered by existing air services, the partners believe their broadened reach will fuel both businesses.

‘’We’re very excited to have the world’s largest air cargo carrier as our partner for the first-of-its-kind interline agreement with our category-defining cargo drone airline,” said Dronamics CEO Svilen Rangelov. “While currently less than 1% of global trade moves by air, the vast global reach of Qatar Airways Cargo and their world-leading capacity and service give us the perfect platform to massively expand air cargo accessibility to countless more communities worldwide, enabling same-day delivery for everyone, everywhere.”

While Qatar Airways Cargo is already up and running with a global network of more than 70 freighter destinations and 160 passenger routes also used for shipments, Domamics will take a little longer to rev up its middle-mile side of things.

The company plans to initiate services next year between Greek islands, then broaden its reach through a network spanning Europe from there.

It also intends on operating drone delivery service across the Middle East and North Africa from a business hub to be established with shareholder United Arab Emirates’ Strategic Development Fund, and will look to launch mid-term activities in Australia and North America.

Its debut in Europe and eventual expansion elsewhere will rely on Dronamics’ Black Swan UAV, which is designed to carry 350 kg over distances of up to 2,500 km.

