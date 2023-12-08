DJI delivery drone gets US FAA nod for Remote ID compliance

FlyCart 30, the first-ever delivery drone manufactured by DJI, now boasts a Remote ID Declaration of Compliance approved by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The tech giant had filed paperwork with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to bring FlyCart 30 to North America a few weeks ago.

Remote ID Declaration of Compliance

Remote ID, as you likely know, is a feature that enables a drone in flight to provide its identification and location information to other parties. The FAA likens it to a “digital license plate” for a drone. Most drones operating in the US airspace are required by law to have this capability because federal agencies need a mechanism to locate the operator when a drone appears to be flying in an unsafe manner or where it is not allowed to fly.

A Declaration of Compliance (DOC), meanwhile, is a record submitted to the FAA by the producer of a Standard Remote ID drone or Remote ID broadcast module to attest that all production requirements of the rule have been met.

You can see FlyCart’s FAA-approved DOC here and the complete list of DJI drones with Remote ID capabilities here.

FlyCart 30: What we know so far

With native Remote ID broadcast capabilities, FlyCart 30 was first unveiled in China in August this year. And now that DJI has pretty much all the paperwork required for the drone’s US launch in place, it’s likely we will see that happen in 2024.

FlyCart 30 supports two modes of delivery: a cargo box and a winch crane system. The drone has a maximum payload capacity of 30 kg in dual battery mode and a maximum range of 16 km with a full load. Equip the aircraft with only one battery, and you can increase the payload capacity to 40 kg. But dual batteries are recommended because they are a part of the aircraft’s redundancy system. If one battery fails during a delivery operation, the other can take over and ensure a safe return.

Additional safety features include intelligent obstacle avoidance, dual radar, an ADS-B signal receiver, and a built-in parachute system for controlled descent during critical failure. For emergency scenarios, FlyCart 30 also allows operators to set up multiple safe landing points.

Further, DJI’s new delivery drone is an all-weather machine that boasts IP55 weather protection and 12m/s maximum wind-speed resistance. The aircraft can achieve a maximum flight speed of 20m/s and stay airborne for up to 18 minutes with two self-heating batteries and a 30 kg payload.

You should also know that the drone is equipped with DJI’s O3 video transmission system, which provides a strong signal up to 20 km away and facilitates operations beyond the visual line of sight (BVLOS) of the operator. Meanwhile, to meet the transportation needs of different altitudes and especially hard-to-reach mountainous regions, the aircraft’s maximum flight altitude has been set at 6,000 meters.

For more complex environments, such as those where transmission signals may be hindered, the drone supports DJI’s 4G cellular dongle. But that’s not even the most exciting part! FlyCart 30 allows for dual control of the machine. This means pilots in two places can switch the control authority of the drone with one push of a button and work together to effectively solve the problems of signal occlusion and insufficient delivery accuracy in long-distance transportation.

DJI delivery drone package and price

The starting price of the new DJI delivery drone was set at $17,000 in China at launch. We don’t know what it would cost in the US, but the standard package comes with a FlyCart 30 aircraft, DJI RC Plus remote controller, two Intelligent Flight Batteries, and a charging hub and cables. It’s worth highlighting that the company has also recently launched a new air transportation cloud platform, DJI Transport, to facilitate flight planning and multi-machine management.

