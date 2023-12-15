The Buzz Podcast: DJI delivery drone, Disney drone show, and more

This week Yifei and Seth catch up on the last few weeks of news, DJI’s new battery charger, Autel’s UK repair center, Tesla’s “new” inventory drone, and much much more! (Long live the Phantom line!)
Stories discuss in this episode:
- DJI delivery drone gets US FAA nod for Remote ID compliance
- A portable DJI charger to power your drone? It’s here!
- Autel Robotics opens new drone repair and service center in UK
- US anti-DJI and -Autel drone blacklist poised to become law, clearing the way for nation-wide user bans already in the works
- Tesla unveils ‘meh’rvelous inventory drone at its Giga Berlin factory
- French drone show specialist expands to US with Orlando gig
Hosts:Seth KurkowskiYifei Zhao
