The Buzz Podcast: DJI delivery drone, Disney drone show, and more

This week Yifei and Seth catch up on the last few weeks of news, DJI’s new battery charger, Autel’s UK repair center, Tesla’s “new” inventory drone, and much much more! (Long live the Phantom line!)

Enjoy the podcast? Shop DJI, Autel, or other drones at Amazon to support The Buzz!

The Buzz Podcast, hosted by DroneDJ, is a weekly podcast discussing the latest news on the drone industry. From DJI, Autel, and Skydio to public safety and delivery drones.

Stories discuss in this episode:

Hosts:Seth KurkowskiYifei ZhaoCheckout more Buzz episodes:

Checkout 9to5’s other weekly podcasts:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.