UK laser weapon blasts drones – cheaply – in simulated enemy strikes

A cutting-edge UK laser defense asset has been successfully tested against simulated enemy aircraft – which, in a reflection of the swiftly changing nature of conflict these days, cast drones in the supporting role of the doomed invader.

UK Secretary of State for Defence Grant Shapps hailed the successful trial of the DragonFire laser weapon over the weekend. It can be used against a variety of hostile aircraft, but was clearly developed with the proliferating numbers of drones used in warfare in mind.

While the Ministry of Defense communiqué on the successful trial noted the asset “is a line-of-sight weapon and can engage with any… aerial targets,” Shapps made it clear in his social media “hurrah” that its primary objective will be frying UAVs.

“UK military scientists have for the first time shot down drones by using the laser to cut through incoming targets at the speed of light,” Shapps posted. “Capable of being fitted to future warships, it will be a vital British weapon as the threat of drone warfare grows. DragonFire is just one of the potentially revolutionary capabilities we’re investing in to gain an advantage against our enemies.

As DroneDJ previously reported, the UK’s DragonFire blaster uses 50kW lasers and system of mirrors developed in a $120 million project with the UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory. Though it had previously eliminated a targeted drone during a 2022 test, this month’s trial was the first time it zapped multiple targets in live simulations.

The DragonFly’s successful use against drones is doubly significant, given the multiplying deployment of UAVs in conflicts across the globe.

First off, its laser can accurately strike an object less than an inch wide from a distance of 0.6 miles.

Meanwhile, a ten-second laser jolt to strike attacking aircraft costs an estimated $12.70 – the “equivalent of using a regular heater for just an hour,” the Ministry of Defence said. That compares to the $1.2 million price tag of each missile UK troops now use against hostile rockets and drones in patrols like those now in the Red Sea.

Officials in Ukraine are doubtless already dreaming of the day they may be able to borrow DragonFire’s capacities in their defense of Russia’s invasion – a fight the UK has supported as one of Kyiv’s most energetic backers.

“This type of cutting-edge weaponry has the potential to revolutionize the battlespace by reducing the reliance on expensive ammunition, while also lowering the risk of collateral damage,” Shapp said. “Investments with industry partners in advanced technologies like DragonFire are crucial in a highly contested world, helping us maintain the battle-winning edge and keep the nation safe.”

Image: UK Ministry of Defence

