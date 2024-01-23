The Buzz Podcast: New Avata? Modify from DJI, and more

This week, Yifei and Seth discuss DJI’s double product release week, what a new price for the Avata could mean, and more.
Stories:
- DroneUp receives all-important FAA no-observer BVLOS approval
- DJI releases Modify, an intelligent drone 3D model editing software
- DJI Mic 2 bundles are officially here, with new colors
- You can now plan and execute DJI Dock flights in DroneDeploy
Hosts:
