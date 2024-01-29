The Buzz Podcast: Japan’s new drone, DJI responds to data security and more

This week Yifei and Seth discussion the appearance of a possible DJI competitor out of Japan, and DJI provides a rare response to data security issues.

Enjoy the podcast? Shop DJI, Autel, or other drones at Amazon to support The Buzz!

The Buzz Podcast, hosted by DroneDJ, is a weekly podcast discussing the latest news on the drone industry. From DJI, Autel, and Skydio to public safety and delivery drones.

Stories:

Hosts:

Seth Kurkowski

Yifei Zhao

Checkout more Buzz episodes:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.