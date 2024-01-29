The Buzz Podcast: Japan’s new drone, DJI responds to data security and more

This week Yifei and Seth discussion the appearance of a possible DJI competitor out of Japan, and DJI provides a rare response to data security issues.
Enjoy the podcast? Shop DJI, Autel, or other drones at Amazon to support The Buzz!
The Buzz Podcast, hosted by DroneDJ, is a weekly podcast discussing the latest news on the drone industry. From DJI, Autel, and Skydio to public safety and delivery drones.
Stories:
- Japan’s SOTEN drone — ‘affordable’, NDAA-compliant DJI rival — now shipping in US
- FAA gives its B4UFLY drone app a post-Aloft upgrade, and new life
- DJI responds to data security accusations driving drone blacklists
- DJI updates Fly app to help you operate your drone better
Hosts:
Checkout more Buzz episodes:
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Comments