Skyports’ drones aid Network Rail with biodiversity-protecting infrastructure maintenance

UK companies Skyports Drone Services and environmental protection maintenance specialist Ground Control are pairing up to help railroad infrastructure owner Network Rail in spotting and organizing its track clearing activities with greater attention to ecological protection.

Skyports announced the partnership as the most recent in its growing and diversifying drone service activities around the world. The effort calls for the company to provide aerial perspectives needed to identify areas of Network Rail tracks requiring clearance of surrounding plant growth and other natural elements. From there, Ground Control can work up plans for balancing security requirements for passing trains in ways involving minimal biodiversity impact.

Owner and operator of most of the UK’s 10,000 miles of train infrastructure, Network Rail is expanding its use of drones – which it already deploys in asset surveying and to spot humans around banned track areas – to reduce its negative environmental handprint while undertaking maintenance. In doing so, it has recruited Ground Control’s experience in biodiversity, with Skyports flying Explorer drones it has operated with Norway’s hardware maker and aerial services company Stellaire (formerly Field).

The UAV – which Skyports added to its drone fleet in December – is specially designed for linear infrastructure inspection, and can simultaneously capture a variety of data, including nadir, oblique images, and thermal images and LiDAR. Captures of Network Rail infrastructure are immediately downloaded to Stellaire software, which uses artificial intelligence to provide analysis of potential problems, and recommend environmentally-responsible remedial action.

The partners say the tech can provide insights as detailed as single-tree analysis – identifying species, height, crown radius, and health – and offers a faster, safer, and less expensive solution to helicopter surveys or arduous and dangerous manual inspections on foot.

Formation of the trio with Skyports and Ground Control also allows Network Rail to get a head start on looming legal requirements using drones. Though currently voluntary, a pending UK law taking effect in 18 months will oblige developers, landowners, and infrastructure operators to ensure the protection and improvement of natural areas as part of their maintenance activities.

“The adoption of this new technology by Network Rail is a testament to the industry’s readiness to embrace innovation and find alternative solutions that are faster, more sustainable and safer,” said Skyports’ survey and inspection project lead, Peter Stirratt. “We look forward to expanding our service with Ground Control to continue to demonstrate how drone services can transform data capture capabilities.”

