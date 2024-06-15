The Buzz Podcast: US Drone Ban Mavic 4 Leak and more

Yifei and Seth discuss updates to the DJI drone ban (it was passed by the house shortly after this recording), a possible leak of the Mavic 4, and more news.

Enjoy the podcast? Shop DJI, Autel, or other drones at Amazon to support The Buzz!

The Buzz Podcast, hosted by DroneDJ, is a weekly podcast discussing the latest news on the drone industry. From DJI, Autel, and Skydio to public safety and delivery drones.

Stories:

Hosts:

Seth Kurkowski

Yifei Zhao

Checkout more Buzz episodes:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.