The Buzz Podcast: US Drone Ban Mavic 4 Leak and more

Yifei and Seth discuss updates to the DJI drone ban (it was passed by the house shortly after this recording), a possible leak of the Mavic 4, and more news.
Stories:
- Why this drone dealer opposes DJI ban — and you should too
- Insta360 GO 3S: Unboxing and first impressions
- DJI ban highlights supply chain issues in US drone market
- DJI ban: What happens to the drone I already own?
- First DJI Mavic 4 leak? Will it be worth the upgrade?
- DJI ban moves forward for vote by the House tomorrow [U: Passes]
Hosts:
