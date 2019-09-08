Hurricane Dorian aftermath shared in Bahamas drone video

A drone video has been released showing the aftermath left by Hurricane Dorian that hit the Bahamas earlier this week. The video gives us an insight into the damage and destruction caused by the deadly hurricane as the cleanup and restoration process begins.

The drone flight gives a birds-eye view of the Bahamas flying over flattened houses that once stood on Abaco and Grand Bahama islands.

The video also shows the locals as they start to return and assess the damage caused by the winds that reached an excess of 185mph.

Drones are being used to help those affected by the hurricane. The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) is helping Florida and the Bahamas with pilots sending medical and food supplies.

The Airborne International Response Team (AIRT) is also taking on the challenge with its team of pilots helping out with various search and rescue missions, damage assessments along with sending supplies to those that are hard to reach.

The FAA shared a warning about drone flights in and around the affected areas, with dangerous flights risking fines of up to $20,000.

Alert for #drone pilots near the projected path of #HurricaneDorian2019. Do not fly your drone near or around areas impacted by the storm. You may be fined $20,000 if you interfere with #emergency response flight operations. #FlySafe

Please note the video below shows graphic content, including dead animals.

Photo by ODN News

