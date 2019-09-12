Yates Electrospace Corporation has released its Silent Arrow tactical resupply drone made to carry over 1,600 pounds to soldiers and first responders. The drone folds into itself for easy transport and a minimum set-up time required.

The Silent Arrow drone delivers goods to troops and firefighters

Silent Arrow is a new take on the delivery drone by replacing the common rotors with a duo glider with full-length elevons on all wings. Since there are no propellers, there is no sound, making the Silent Arrow virtually undetectable.

The drone is impressively less than half the cost of current solutions and fits inside its 8-foot fuselage for easy transportation.

The Silent Arrow is designed to be utilized by ground troops that are unreachable by current troop-support methods, along with keeping first responders safe and out of harm’s way.

The drone has pretty impressive specs with a range of 35 nautical miles, max cargo weight of 1,631 pounds, and a landing accuracy of 100 meters. Silent Arrow is fully autonomous using a modified Pixhawk Cube with built-in GPS, LiDAR, and an FPV camera.

A successful test flight shows the Silent Arrow being lifted by a small helicopter in its folded configuration where it is then deployed. The Silent Arrow spreads its wings and begins to glide to its target location almost silently.

Photo: Yates Electrospace Corporation

