Man charged after dropping explosives from a drone on ex-girlfriend’s property

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with flying an unregistered drone and the illegal use of a drone after he tried to drop explosives from it back in June. Later on, police raided Jason Muzzicato’s house, finding seven homemade explosives and ten guns.

A forty-three-year-old man by the name of Jason Muzzicato dropped explosives from his drone on his ex-girlfriend’s property along with nails. According to a neighbor’s statement.

The FAA has previously urged anyone with drones to not attach weapons of any sort to it as it is illegal. Flying with weapons mean you will face penalties of $25,000 per offence as well as being charged with a federal crime.

Jason has been charged for the “unlawful operation of an unmanned aerial vehicle” along with flying an unregistered drone. Police later raided his home, finding homemade explosives and guns which breaching his Protection From Abuse order.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Jason could face up to thirty-three years if a plea deal isn’t negotiated. The man will also face three years of supervised release, a fine of $760,000 and $400 for a special assessment.

The done used in the incident was DJI‘s Phantom 3. The U.S. Attorney stated the combination of weapons, explosives, and a drone can lead to dire consequences. Adding on, the use of methamphetamine and ignoring court orders made the situation worse.

It does not take much imagination to conjure up the enormous harm that can result from the combination of illegal firearms, explosives, and drone. Adding methamphetamine and a disregard of court orders to the mix only serves to heighten the risk. Here the defendant’s alleged behavior violated the law and threatened public safety. – U.S. Attorney McSwain

