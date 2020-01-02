Drone used to drop contraband in a prison on Christmas day

Drones have a history of entering and dropping off goods into prisons with various drops being captured on camera. Christmas Day for prisoners in Queensland’s Capricornia Correctional Centre was an extra special due to a rogue drone dropping off two packages, sending the prison into lockdown for the majority of the day.

A drone was spotted dropping a package to a prisoner by an officer at 1:45 pm on Christmas Day at an Australian prison. Once spotted, the prison was put on lockdown, allowing the prison officers to investigate and search the prison for the package.

The day after Boxing Day, once the prison was back to running normally, the prisoner who received the package was behaving in an “elevated manner” and told staff he had swallowed an unidentified substance dropped by the drone.

Just as airports are implementing systems to defend against rogue drones, prisons will soon have to as well to ensure contraband isn’t able to reach prisons by air. Do you think prisons should have anti-drone systems in place? Let us know in the comments below.

