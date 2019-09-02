Majestic FPV drone footage by Shaggy FPV in Viking Valley

DRL racing pilot Ralph Hogenbirk aka Shaggy FPV took to the skies in Viking Valley Fall in Norway earlier this month with his fpv drone and a GoPro to create amazing drone footage. The flight resulted in a breathtaking video flying low in the valley and around a waterfall.

Breathtaking FPV drone footage by Shaggy FPV in Gudvangen, Norway

Shaggy FPV took to the skies earlier this month at Viking Valley in Norway exploring the valley and the waterfalls. The drone flight combined the breathtaking views of Norway with the amazing high-speed 4K footage produced by the GoPro Hero 6.

Shaggy FPV came onto the DRL scene in 2018, being the first pilot to originate from Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

We asked Shaggy why he loves flying in Norway. He shared that he can go for a hike or mountain bike ride take the drone out and get some great footage of the amazing landscape Norway has to offer.

What I love about flying in Norway is the sheer amount of raw, untouched nature. In the area I was staying, there are amazing mountain ranges and huge waterfalls everywhere you look, all of which would make for great video’s. There was no need for me to do special trips just to get to a good spot to fly, like I would need to do in the Alps for example. I could literally just have a break during a hike or mountain bike ride, send the drone up for a few minutes and get amazing footage right away.

The parts used to create this stunning video are below:

Quad: Avantquad Soko 5″

Battery: Dinogy Ultra 1800mah 6s 65c

Props: Azure JohnnyFPV

Motors: Hobbywing Xrotor 2306 Race Pro 1600kv

ESCs: Airbot Furling 35A 4in1

Receiver: Crossfire Nano RX

Flight Controller: Airbot Omnibus F4 V6

Camera: GoPro Hero 6

FPV Goggles: Fatshark HDO w/ IRC Rapidfire

FPV Camera: Foxeer Predator v3

Video Transmitter: ImmersionRC Tramp HV

Video Receiver: Crossfire TX

Antennas: Foxeer Echo Patch and Foxeer Lollipop Omni

