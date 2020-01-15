Just this morning we came across this video interview in which Joshua Bardwell interviews Dave Messina and Josh Cook from the FPV Freedom Coalition and talks about how the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) proposed rules for Remote ID for drones end the FPV hobby as we know it. If you’re an FPV pilot or if you are interested in learning more about how the NPRM (Notice of Proposed Rulemaking) is a threat to our ability to fly drones, not just for FPV pilots than this is a great interview to watch or listen to.

FAA Remote ID ends the FPV hobby as we know it

Here’s what Joshua Bardwell says about the FAA’s NPRM:

“The FAA Remote ID proposal will end FPV as we know it. This is not a joke. It’s not clickbait. We need to act now to prevent FPV as we know it from being made illegal. Dave Messina and Josh Cook from the FPV Freedom Coalition (FPVFC) talk with me about what the FAA Remote ID NPRM means and what we can do about it.”

Also, take a look at the FAA NPRM Remote ID FAQ’s and their Layman’s Guide that have been put together by the FPVFC team. Very useful info!

DroneDJ’s take on Remote ID

DroneDJ is pro Remote ID as we understand that such a system is needed to keep our skies safe and allow the drone industry to progress. However, we do not think that the proposed rules for Remote ID as they are currently presented by the FAA are the way to go.

We feel that the proposed rules invade our privacy, are too expensive and far too restrictive for both commercial and recreational drone pilots. We would be in favor of a free, broadcast-only, license-plate-like Remote ID system where only law enforcement agents would be able to look up drone and drone operator information. You can provide your feedback and comments on the proposed regulations here before or on March 2.

Make sure to read these articles as well to learn more about the NPRM for Remote ID for drones from the FAA, a set of rules that DJI calls “deeply flawed.”

Let the FAA know what your concerns are before or on March 2nd, 2020 at the latest.

