Drone footage in Paris, France, has captured the almost empty roads surrounding some of the most famous landmarks throughout the city. Drones managed to capture the effect COVID-19 is having on the once-bustling city of Paris and around the world, as cities go into lockdown.

Drone captures Paris attractions after COVID-19 lockdown

Video captured by Skydrone shared via ABC News on Sunday has shown what the streets of Paris look like at the moment. France is currently under lockdown due to a large number of cases in the country, therefore leaving its cities to almost become ghost towns.

The drone makes its way around Paris with the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe, and the Seine river to name a few.

We have seen drones around the world taking to the skies to show the effect the COVID-19 has had on various towns, including footage captured in Los Angeles during the 9:30 a.m. peak rush hour and Milan soon after the nationwide lockdown was put in place by the Italian government.

Drones have also been fairly present throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, with various government agencies using drones to warn people to stay indoors and monitor the public to ensure they are adhering to the new lockdown laws put in place to lessen the spread of the virus.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors, and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, or sign up for our daily email newsletter that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers such as DJI, Parrot, or Yuneec, or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds, or eBay. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

Photo & video: Skydrone via ABC News

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos