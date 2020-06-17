DJI Mavic Air 2 firmware improves Hyperlapse, HDR modes

The DJI Mavic Air 2 has received another firmware update that provides the drone with optimizations and improves a few flight modes including, 8k Hyperlapse, FocusTrack, and Spotlight. The update also improves HDR video when shooting at night or in low light.

The update

The new firmware, version v01.00.0250, adds the ability for the Mavic Air 2 to automatically detect subjects while in FocusTrack mode. FocusTrack has also been optimized to provide the user with a better experience.

8k Hyperlapses can now be saved and stored in its RAW format. 8k Hyperlapses can be played on your device and is now supported to be played back on more media players. You are also able to drag a box around an object to track it while using the Free Hyperlapse mode.

The maximum flight speed in Spotlight mode has now increased to 19 meters per second when using it in Sport mode. You can now use Spotlight mode during night time flights. DJI has also managed to reduce the noise created when recording HDR video during low-light and night flights.

Smart RTH (return to home) has also been optimized along with the gestures used to trigger ActiveTrack and QuickShots. The DJI Fly app will now include new on-screen prompts when the Mavic Air 2 is experiencing GPS interference.

DJI Mavic Air 2

The Mavic Air 2 is the latest drone to be released by DJI, with an exciting feature set including 4k 60fps video, 48MP photos, ActiveTrack 3.0, and HDR photos and video. The DJI Mavic Air 2 has a maximum flight time of 34 minutes and can fly up to 10km away. Be sure to take a look at our Mavic Air 2 coverage below:

Will you be purchasing a Mavic Air 2? Or are you waiting for the upcoming DJI Mavic 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Photo: DJI

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos